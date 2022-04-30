Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates Pili the Hyena’s 2nd birthday

The Hattiesburg Zoo threw a birthday party Saturday.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Zoo visitors flocked to the Africa exhibit expansion for an unusual birthday party Saturday afternoon.

The Hattiesburg Zoo celebrated the second birthday of its female hyena, Pili.

To celebrate, keepers made Pili a special cake made of ice and meats such as chicks and rabbit.

Concessions sold a special Pili-themed Dole whip in honor of her birthday.

“It’s always really important for us and really fun when we get a lot of guests that come out for our big events,” said Rachel Grimm, one of the hyena keepers. “We just had a big birthday party for our giraffe, Bertie. She just turned two as well.

“So, it’s always a lot of fun to have people come out, not just to be part of the zoo and be part of the community, but also to learn about our animals.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ryan Jones, a Hattiesburg firefighter, died in an early-morning accident Saturday.
Early-morning accident claims life of Hattiesburg firefighter
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
20-year-old Jhavon Grayson turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department on Saturday...
Shooting suspect turns himself in following Friday night shooting in Laurel
Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer

Latest News

Cash Money and Blaze surprise students for National Therapy Animal Day.
USM celebrates National Therapy Animal Day
More than 2,500 pounds of crawfish were gobbled up at the Black Creek Crawfish Fest Saturday.
Black Creek Crawfish Fest returns for its 9th annual event
The Family Y in Hattiesburg and Petal celebrated "Healthy Kids Day" Saturday.
YMCAs host 30th “Healthy Kids Day”
The half-marathon at the Farm to Fork Ride or Run begins Saturday.
More than 1,100 stepped forward to raise money for Extra Table Saturday
Dozens of job candidates were interviewed during a job fair for the Hattiesburg Public School...
Hattiesburg schools host second job fair this year