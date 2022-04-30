Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates Pili the Hyena’s 2nd birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Zoo visitors flocked to the Africa exhibit expansion for an unusual birthday party Saturday afternoon.

The Hattiesburg Zoo celebrated the second birthday of its female hyena, Pili.

To celebrate, keepers made Pili a special cake made of ice and meats such as chicks and rabbit.

Concessions sold a special Pili-themed Dole whip in honor of her birthday.

“It’s always really important for us and really fun when we get a lot of guests that come out for our big events,” said Rachel Grimm, one of the hyena keepers. “We just had a big birthday party for our giraffe, Bertie. She just turned two as well.

“So, it’s always a lot of fun to have people come out, not just to be part of the zoo and be part of the community, but also to learn about our animals.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.