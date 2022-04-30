Early-morning accident claims life of Hattiesburg firefighter

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg firefighter died in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning while driving his motorcycle.

Ryan Jones, 30, was off duty when the accident occurred.

Jones worked for the City of Hattiesburg as a firefighter for three years.

He had graduated in 2019 from the Hattiesburg Fire Academy and worked at Station No. 9 on B shift.

“Firefighter Jones was good at his job,” HFD Chief Sherrocko Stewart said in a statement. “He was a great firefighter who worked dutifully to serve the residents of Hattiesburg and was committed to providing the best emergency response.

“Our department and the City of Hattiesburg are devastated by the loss. We ask that everyone keep his family and our department in your thoughts and prayers.”

