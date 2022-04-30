Dragon boats glide across Gulfport Lake for the United Way

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 7th annual Dragon Boat Festival brought 18 teams of racers to Gulfport Lake Saturday for fun while raising funds for United Way of South Mississippi.

Coast businesses and nonprofits form the race teams. Each 46-foot-long boat holds 20 paddlers, a cox who steers the dragon boat from the rear, and a drummer who sits at the front.

The teams then race in various heats until a winner rises to the top. This year the Sparklight team came out on top as the day’s big winner. The Merrill Lynch racers finished second, and Chevron came in third

Saturday’s event also featured live entertainment, a crawfish boil, and activities for the kids.

Proceeds from the festival, including entry fees for the dragon boat races, support the United Way of South Mississippi and many non-profit organizations across the coast.

