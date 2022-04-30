Win Stuff
Ole Miss’s Sam Williams, MSU’s Martin Emerson in 2022 NFL Draft

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Dallas Cowboys selected Sam Williams in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams was a defensive lineman for the Rebels and previously played at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

He stands 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

Some of his career highlights include being on the 2021 Butkus Award Watch List and 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

Mississippi State University’s Martin Emerson was also drafted by the Cleveland Browns Friday evening.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback is a Florida native who was on the 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and 2019 PFF Honorable Mention Freshman All-America.

