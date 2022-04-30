Brookwood Community Home in Sumrall reopens following 2019 tornado

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brookwood Community Home stands tall yet again after being dismantled by an EF-3 tornado in 2019.

Friday afternoon, staff from Ellisville State School and residents of the home gathered to cut the ribbon on the new building.

“It means a great deal to us and the people that we serve here in Sumrall, Mississippi,” said Agency Director Rinsey McSwain. “It’s great to have the individuals back, and I’m sure it’s great for the staff because of the location. We have several homes located in different areas, and for them to be back in their home, it means a lot to us and to them.”

Brookwood focuses on changing the world’s perception of people with disabilities.

