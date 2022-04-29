Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg

Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A joint law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of two Hattiesburg residents on felony drug and weapon charges.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, members of the DEA HIDTA Taskforce, 12 NET/ METRO Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department Special Ops and Star Team, Forrest County K-9 unit, Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Offices, MBN and the Columbia Police Department arrested two individuals at a home on North Washington Avenue after serving a search warrant.

The joint operation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of a quarter pound of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, four weapons as well as $1,614.

Seized items from Thursday night arrest.
Seized items from Thursday night arrest.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Garrick White, 46, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Janice Jackson, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Both individuals have been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
Patricia Corley
Hattiesburg woman found safe
She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black tank top, a brown jacket, and sandals.
Missing teen reported in Forrest County

Latest News

Photo, R to L: Rachel Johnson and Robert “Kyle” Hatley
Jefferson Davis Co. fugitive arrested in Panola Co.
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County
Shoes for school collecting donations
Shoes for school collecting donations for the upcoming school year
National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is April 24-30, 2022.
Laurel proclamation for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week