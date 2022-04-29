2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A joint law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of two Hattiesburg residents on felony drug and weapon charges.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, members of the DEA HIDTA Taskforce, 12 NET/ METRO Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department Special Ops and Star Team, Forrest County K-9 unit, Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Offices, MBN and the Columbia Police Department arrested two individuals at a home on North Washington Avenue after serving a search warrant.

The joint operation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of a quarter pound of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, four weapons as well as $1,614.

Seized items from Thursday night arrest. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Garrick White, 46, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Janice Jackson, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Both individuals have been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

