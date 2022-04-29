Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Tropicana debuts cereal to be paired with orange juice, not milk

The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be...
The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be served with orange juice instead of milk.(Tropicana via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever had the urge to pour orange juice in your cereal instead of milk?

Even if your answer is a hard “no,” Tropicana wants to change that.

The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be served with orange juice instead of milk.

The granola cereal is full of honey almond clusters that is supposed to pair well with a citrus taste.

“Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it,” Tropicana’s website reads.

You can only order it on Tropicana’s website starting May 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the taking of the downtown Ocean Springs iconic rooster named...
JCSD employee terminated following Ocean Springs incident involving iconic rooster, Carl
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County
While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg
Javeryion Dixon, 22, was arrested at a residence on Pine Street in Laurel this afternoon.
JCSD: ‘Most Wanted’ suspect captured after allegedly posting ‘laughing’ emoji

Latest News

This case is still under investigation at this time.
UPDATE: Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
MLB has suspended LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons.
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged assault
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol