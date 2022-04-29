Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM 7 Sports Director Taylor Curet.

After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM 7, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018.

Born in Baton Rouge, La., Curet was raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., just outside Jacksonville.

Curet talks about the remarkable run of Southern Miss baseball, the all-elbows-out postseason play of his beloved New Orleans Pelicans and a quick peek at high school baseball playoffs.

