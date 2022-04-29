Tanner Hall stays steady for Southern Miss on the mound

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tanner Hall was just another name coming out of that Southern Miss bullpen last season until June 6th’s NCAA regional win over Ole Miss.

The freshman announced himself with a season-high five innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit and striking out five to earn his first save and extend the Golden Eagles’ season.

“I feel like that game specifically was something that kind of stirred things up for me and kind of showed what I can do almost,” Hall said. “It kind of gave everyone else confidence as well, it wasn’t just me. Everyone kind of saw that we’re not out the fight. Even if we’re down in a series or something like that, we’re never out. We’re going to be there and we’re going to give them a run for their money.”

Hall carried that late-season performance into the summer, fall and spring.

After a couple dominant midweek wins over Mississippi State and Tulane, the right-hander was promoted to Friday night starter.

He’s been lights out in that position, too. His 90 strikeouts rank No. 9 in the country and his strikeout-to-walk ratio (12.86) is good for No. 4 in the nation.

“I think we really found his identity,” said pitching coach Christian Ostrander. “We’ve really simplified things and the way we’re attacking guys and letting him be who he is and it’s working. He might not throw the hardest on the staff or this and that but there’s a lot of ways to get to that finish line as a pitcher to be successful.”

Hall’s career-best eight innings and 13 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Rice earned him his second Conference USA Pitcher of the Week nod of the season.

He is 7-0 on the mound entering this weekend’s series at UAB.

Of course, Hall knows the finish line is in Omaha – that’s what motivates he and the rest of the Golden Eagles to be their very best.

“Once the season started is really when I had to tell myself like, ‘We have a chance this year,’” Hall said. “‘We look really, really good.’ Kind of had to flip that switch in my head and say like I need to get things done while I’m right here so I can help this team out.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.