Shoes for school collecting donations for the upcoming school year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Every year, the non-profit ‘Shoes for Schools’ collects money to buy new shoes for students less fortunate.

The organization, based in Hattiesburg. is getting ready for the busiest time of the year.

Sixteen-year-old Chloe Rahming, who created the group about three years ago, said the goal was to buy 2,500 pair, and quickly, because the give-away period also is approaching.

Rahming said folks looking to donate to the cause or volunteer with the organization can go to the website, “Shoes for School.”

