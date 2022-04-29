Win Stuff
PearlComm announces next phases in fiber network expansion

According to the association, construction is currently going on in the subsidiary's Phase One areas which include Foxworth, south Columbia, Columbia and the Maxie community.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Electronic Association’s fiber network, PearlComm, has announced the next phases in its plan to expand internet connection in its service areas.

According to the association, construction is currently going on in the subsidiary’s Phase One areas which include Foxworth, south Columbia, Columbia and the Maxie community.

Phase Two of PearlComm’s fiber build is expected to cover areas north and south of Columbia and near Wiggins. This phase includes areas served by PRVEA substations in Oak Vale, Goss, Pickwick and Big Level communities.

PearlComm’s Phase Three will serve areas around Morgantown, Oloh and areas around Lumberton, and Phase Four will serve areas around Hattiesburg, Oak Grove and Purvis.

PRVEA says the building process of a fiber-to-home network is complex, and all areas to be served will go through several phases of design and construction.

The internet subsidiary was founded in 2021, and the plan is to build its fiber network over the next five years, with the goal of bringing high-speed internet to the entire PRVEPA’s service territory.

It recently celebrated its first customer in the Foxworth area back in March of this year.

PRVEA says the building process of a fiber-to-home network is complex, and all areas to be served will go through several phases of design and construction.

