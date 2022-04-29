Open Arms Healthcare Center opens in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new, all-inclusive clinic has opened up in Hattiesburg.

Open Arms Healthcare Center hosted its grand opening Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At the event, the staff offered walk-throughs at the clinic and raffled off many prizes. Complimentary food was offered as well.

“Our idea is to make sure that our staff is trained to be culturally sensitive, to make sure that we’re not doing anything to create a stigma around health disparities, and to create a dialogue that lets data drive the discussion as it relates to health care and let it be comprehensive,” said Deja Abdul-Haqq, Director of Organizational Development. “So, no matter who you are, how we live, how we love, all of you are welcome here at Open Arms.”

This is now the third Open Arms location in Mississippi, joining the Jackson and Gulfport offices.

