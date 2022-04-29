Win Stuff
MSU lineman Charles Cross drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross
Charles Cross(Ted Gangi / CollegePressBox)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cross, a 2021 First Team All-American, was selected as the 9th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former five-star recruit from Laurel High School was the anchor of the Bulldogs’ offensive line in 2020 and 2021 and projects as a top-tier left tackle by many scouts.

He’s the 15th Mississippi State Bulldog to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

