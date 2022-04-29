Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father

A Minnesota man has been charged with murder in the death of his father. (KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A son has been charged with murder after his father died from being stabbed in Minnesota.

Authorities said Steven Earle died while undergoing surgery Wednesday night. His son, 24-year-old Travis Earle, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and appeared in court Friday morning, KEYC reported.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call from Steven Earle around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Travis Earle was waiting for them and acknowledged he had stabbed his father.

The complaint says Steven Earle was “covered in blood” when authorities arrived. Court documents allege a disagreement regarding a cable subscription being canceled led to the incident, with Travis Earle allegedly taking a knife in Steven Earle’s possession and subsequently stabbing him with it.

“I can tell you that he was stabbed multiple times. On a preliminary post-mortem it’s hard because they’re still going through processing things, in the torso area primarily then I think he had an additional wound in his leg as well,” said Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Earle’s bail has been set at $2 million with no conditions and $1 million with conditions. His next court appearance will be May 12 in Blue Earth County.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the taking of the downtown Ocean Springs iconic rooster named...
JCSD employee terminated following Ocean Springs incident involving iconic rooster, Carl
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County
While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg
Javeryion Dixon, 22, was arrested at a residence on Pine Street in Laurel this afternoon.
JCSD: ‘Most Wanted’ suspect captured after allegedly posting ‘laughing’ emoji

Latest News

MLB has suspended LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons.
MLB suspends Trevor Bauer under its domestic violence and sexual assault policy
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
A couple got married 37,000 feet in the air on a Southwest Airlines flight.
Couple gets married on Southwest Airlines flight