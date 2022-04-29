Win Stuff
Long-time sportswriter, outdoorsman Bobby Cleveland dies

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Well-known outdoors personality Bobby Cleveland has died. He was 67.

Cleveland was involved in an automobile accident in Rankin County and died at a hospital Thursday.

Cleveland was born and raised in Hattiesburg. He covered nearly every brand of sport for the Hattiesburg American and Jackson Clarion-Ledger, but his passion was the outdoors.

For nearly three decades, Cleveland shared stories with Mississippi about Mississippi, first through newsprint, then over the airwaves.

Along with newspapers, Cleveland worked at WLBT, producing segments on Mississippi hunting and fishing.

Recently, he had worked tirelessly to bring events to the Reservoir and was the spokesman for the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District for the past 10 years.

His brother, Rick Cleveland, was a sports editor/columnist/writer for the American and Clarion-Ledger and then served as executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

