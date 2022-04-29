Laurel proclamation for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation Thursda, recognizing National Crime Victim’s Rights Week in the city.

Family and friends of crime victims along with city and county representatives gathered on the courthouse steps to take part in the event.

Many of those who attended carried pictures of their loved ones. T-shirts also were on display bearing the names of those victims.

Judy Williamson’s son, 44-year-old Timothy Brian Williamson, was murdered in August 2014. She said it’s impossible to properly describe the pain she and her family have been through.

“Your world just crashes down,” Williamson said. “You’re not believing you heard what you heard, even as you go through the early stages of the funeral and the grief.

“It’s just hard to put into perspective what your life is going to be like. You can’t imagine what your life is going to be like.”

She went on to say that with God’s help, she’s learned to forgive.

“Each person forgives different, but you can’t get past it until you can just really forgive,” Williamson said.

Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has been advocating justice for all victims of crime.

National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is April 24 through April 30, 2022.

