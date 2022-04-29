Win Stuff
Hattiesburg High School hosts first-ever ‘Built for Greatness’ Day

The school welcomed alumni, parents and community members to see how it has grown over the years
By Mia Monet
Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School has decades of history. To honor the past and look to the future, the school decided to host its first-ever “Built for Greatness” Day.

The campus was filled with community members, parents and alumni. They each had the chance to see, with their own eyes, what it means to be ‘Burg Built.’

“It means the world to me. When I was listening to the school board president spoke about greatness being in these halls, greatness is in these halls,” says Kristi Godbolt, alumni class of 2006.

Several people roamed the halls of HHS. School principal, Dr. Victor Hubbert, says they were able to get a close look at what’s been going on in the classrooms.

“To show our supporters that they are supporting our students, to continue to be a partnership, so that all students of Hattiesburg High School will graduate, not only graduate but graduate with opportunities,” says Hubbert.

The school put all of its programs on display, from the dance team to the CTE program.

There was a big turnout with alumni, like Jerry Burkett from the class of 1997.

“When I found out about it, I was like, ‘I’m there! I’m taking off, I’m there!’ Because I know the great programs that’s offered, and I want to see the changes made first-hand, the changes that’s been made since ‘97. I know where it comes from, enough to see where it’s going,” says Burkett.

Godbolt actually lives in Atlanta now, but she just so happened to be in town this week, so she decided to stop by. It nearly brought her to tears.

“I came here, and I thought about how the speech and debate team made me into who I am. How I can sit in... sit in client meetings and be able to speak up and have a voice and really say ‘No this is what I feel’ and not be afraid to do that,” says Godbolt.

Godbolt says she’s thankful she stopped by the school. She says she never realized how much pride she has in being ‘Burg Built.’

“It’s great to be here because I see how being here and being from Hattiesburg and being ‘Hattiesburg built’ has gotten me where I am, and so, I’m very grateful,” says Godbolt.

Hubbert says this may have been the first ‘Built for Greatness’ Day, but it won’t be the last. He plans to continue having the event every year for years to come.

