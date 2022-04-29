Great Southern Golf Club officially ceases operations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The shareholders at Mississippi’s oldest golf course have made a very tough decision. At 6 p.m. on Sunday, The Great Southern Golf Club in Gulfport closed it’s doors one final time.

The original plan was to close the front nine, but keep the holes north of the railroad tracks open. However, according to club president Ellis Hill, there just wasn’t enough play at Great Southern to make that work.

“I’m very, very saddened to make this announcement. The Great Southern Golf Club has been a community treasure for generations,” said Hill. “Locals and visitors alike have shared fond memories associated with the course. There were several deals to save the club that were very near closing, but did not happen.”

The shareholders tell WLOX News they don’t have sufficient membership or public play to sustain operations. As a result, the entire golf course has closed for good.

Some memorabilia will be displayed by Arbor Properties, the new owner of the fairways and greens as of last year. This includes photos of people such as President Woodrow Wilson and golf legends Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen playing the course. As for paving stones bearing the names of club contributors and club sponsorship plaques, the club plans to allow the contributors or their representatives to pick them up until May 31st. They are asked to contact the clubhouse.

Removeable assets of the club, such as scrap metal, kitchen furniture and many other items, will be sold.

Great Southern is right off Highway 90 in east Gulfport.

