Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Forrest General Hospital cuts ribbon on new Chick-Fil-A

This marks the third functioning Chick-Fil-A in Hattiesburg.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chicken lovers rejoiced as the ribbon was cut on the brand new Chick-Fil-A located inside Forrest General Hospital.

This location marks the fourth Chick-Fil-A in Hattiesburg, including units at Southern Miss, Turtle Creek Mall and the one standing location along Highway 98.

“It is exciting to be on this side of town and be able to serve anybody visiting patients in the hospital,” said Owner and Operator Jon Munger. “ (We are excited for) The staff that’s here, and people who live on this side of town who want to come by, grab food and head back to the house. We’re just excited to be over here.”

People attending the opening were given a free sandwich, drinks and a celebratory coffee cup with free coupons inside.

The restaurant is now open and ready for business.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County
Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the taking of the downtown Ocean Springs iconic rooster named...
JCSD employee terminated following Ocean Springs incident involving iconic rooster, Carl
Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg
Laine Hardy
Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest

Latest News

PearlComm announces next phases in fiber network expansion
Expanding Pearlcomm's fiber network
According to the association, construction is currently going on in the subsidiary’s Phase One...
PearlComm announces next phases in fiber network expansion
Open Arms opens their third Mississippi location.
Open Arms Healthcare Center opens in Hattiesburg
Open Arms Healthcare Center opens in Hattiesburg
Open Arms Healthcare Center opens in Hattiesburg