Forrest General Hospital cuts ribbon on new Chick-Fil-A

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chicken lovers rejoiced as the ribbon was cut on the brand new Chick-Fil-A located inside Forrest General Hospital.

This location marks the fourth Chick-Fil-A in Hattiesburg, including units at Southern Miss, Turtle Creek Mall and the one standing location along Highway 98.

“It is exciting to be on this side of town and be able to serve anybody visiting patients in the hospital,” said Owner and Operator Jon Munger. “ (We are excited for) The staff that’s here, and people who live on this side of town who want to come by, grab food and head back to the house. We’re just excited to be over here.”

People attending the opening were given a free sandwich, drinks and a celebratory coffee cup with free coupons inside.

The restaurant is now open and ready for business.

