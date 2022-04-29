Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Dolly Parton now says she’d accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton now says she’s ready to accept a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame if she’s inducted.

In a Friday interview with NPR, Parton said she would “gracefully” accept the induction.

The singer was nominated for a Hall of Fame spot earlier this year, but she asked that her name be withdrawn in March.

She said she felt she would be taking it away from a rock artist who deserved it more.

But the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation declined to take Parton out of the running.

Her name still appeared on the ballot sent to voters, alongside other nominees including A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

Now Parton says if fans vote her in, she will “just say thanks” and accept the spot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Jones, a Hattiesburg firefighter, died in an early-morning accident Saturday.
Early-morning accident claims life of Hattiesburg firefighter
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
20-year-old Jhavon Grayson turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department on Saturday...
Shooting suspect turns himself in following Friday night shooting in Laurel
Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer

Latest News

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86
Shark Lab includes a 32-page book about sharks and stingrays, a fossilized tooth from each and...
One USM researcher chosen to write Scholastic book
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
10pm Headlines 04/30
10pm Headlines 04/30