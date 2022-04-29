Body found in Leaf River in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A body has been found in the Leaf River by the Mahned Bridge in Perry County.

According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a resident contacted the police after they came across the body while boating.

According to reports, the body was found on a piece of driftwood, floating in the river.

PCSO responded to the call and spent Thursday afternoon investigating the scene.

According to PCSO, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Sheriff Mitch Nobles says the body has been sent for an autopsy.

PCSO will continue investigating the case.

