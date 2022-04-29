Covington Co. sheriff reminds residents to lock car doors, secure trailers

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is advising people to lock their vehicles and put away trailers when they’re not using them.

Sheriff Darrell Perkins says several trailers, used to carry mowers and other equipment, have been stolen in the county this month, and one vehicle was stolen on Wednesday.

That car was found in Marion County Thursday, and most of the trailers have been recovered.

Perkins says to make sure you lock or secure cars, trailers and firearms.

“These thieves operate, not just in Covington County, they operate in every county around us, they’re in and out, they have a great network to get rid of things,” Perkins said. “If they steal your guns, they can trade them, they know where to get rid of them and the same way with trailers and side by sides and cars.”

“It’s getting really nice outside, and more people are going to be out to ride around at night and look for things to steal, so just make sure everything is locked up.”

Perkins says his office has also recovered trailers that were stolen from Lamar and Jefferson Davis counties.

