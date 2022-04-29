Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later

The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under...
The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under Minnesota’s new anonymity law.(Wikipedia)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Gray News) – A married couple in Minnesota hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this month, but their lottery story doesn’t begin there.

The pair chose the cash option of $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under Minnesota’s new anonymity law.

The couple shared a pizza and played scratch tickets on their first date in 1990, which also happened to be the day the first scratch tickets were sold in Minnesota, according to Mega Millions.

They have been playing the same numbers for more than three decades, only changing a number or two on occasion.

Ms. Lottery Winner said she recognized the winning Mega Million numbers instantly after the drawing on April 12: 2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17.

After a few hours of sleep, the couple went to work the next day. Ms. Lottery Winner said she only got about five minutes of work done before they started making plans for the future, teaming up with lawyers and a financial advisor.

The pair said their immediate plans are “typical,” with the desire to travel and buy a house and a car.

This is Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since Minnesota joined the game in 2010.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Jones, a Hattiesburg firefighter, died in an early-morning accident Saturday.
Early-morning accident claims life of Hattiesburg firefighter
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
New disinformation board to tackle Russia, migrant smugglers
Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one...
Alleged shooter at Miss. festival believed to be killed by officer
Tyree Jones - Mudbug Festival shooting
Tyree Jones speaks about Mudbug Festival shooting
The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save...
Health Minute: FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes