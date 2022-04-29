Win Stuff
Community reacts to new overpass coming to downtown Hattiesburg

By Mia Monet
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The long waits to get across the train tracks in Hattiesburg are slowly coming to an end.

Danny Ramshur lives in Forrest County. Although he doesn’t travel to downtown Hattiesburg often, he has been caught by the train.

“Sitting in traffic waiting, as it gets hotter is going to be a lot tougher for people, and if I had to work down here and deal with it every day, it would become frustrating, very frustrating,” said Ramshur.

That’s actually the case for Pamela Crockett. She works in the area, and she often eats lunch in downtown Hattiesburg.

“Going to and from work, I’m always getting caught up, and I have to call my clients and tell them I’m late because of the train,” said Crockett. “So, that’s a big frustration with me.”

She says not having a way around the train has been a big problem for her. Even if she leaves out extra early, she’ll still get stuck waiting for the train.

“I actually saw somebody in front of me sleep, so that was… you know, they fell asleep,” said Crockett. “It was because the train was sitting there for so long.”

One of the biggest things that concerned her about the train was its safety effects.

“If somebody’s hurt or anything, an emergency or something, the ambulance coming through, they can get through, especially if it was one of my loved ones,” said Crockett.

She says she was so happy when she found out the city broke ground last week on an overpass on Hall avenue

“I just thank god that they finally got this going, and I’m so happy about it,” said Crockett. “I won’t be late for work anymore.”

The overpass is set to be completed in 24 months. Construction is set to begin by 2023.

