Collins Police Department addition/renovation underway

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction has begun on a project that will improve security at the Collins Police Department.

Work is progressing on a new addition that will house a sally port, a booking area, restrooms and storage area.

“A sally port is basically a big garage, where we come in, unload any person that’s been arrested and bring them in and book them into our city jail,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department. “That’s a big step up security-wise, that’s something that needed to be done a long time ago, but thankfully, we’re getting it done now.”

The new addition is a modular metal building, which will be attached to the current police department sometime in June.

All the work is being paid for with a $150,000 state Small Municipality grant.

Federal Community Development Block Grant funds, totaling $450,000 paid for other work already completed at the police department.

It included ADA-accessible doors and parking areas, along with upgrades to the lobby, offices, the dispatch room and the addition of the court clerk’s office, which had been in City Hall.

“We’ve run out of room years ago,” Ponder said. “We’ve grown, but the building hadn’t grown. So, (we now have) a lot of additional storage space, for records, evidence stuff like that.”

“Hopefully, this summer, later this summer or September, I believe it should be done,” Ponder added.

The last renovations at the Collins Police Department took place 40 years ago.

The CDBG funds also paid for upgrades at the R.E. Blackwell Memorial Library in Collins.

The city is paying more than $100,000 in matching funds for all the work.

