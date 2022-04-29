City of Petal officials amend alcohol permits

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Board of Alderman has voted to allow individuals to apply for alcohol permits in two areas of the city; Petal River Park and South Main Street, which is where the city’s Fam Jam event takes place.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the purpose of changing the ordinance is to open business opportunities that were previously not allowed during events.

“The biggest change is now there can be permitted alcohol sales,” said Ducker. “It does give us opportunities to have stuff like crawfish boils and music down at the river, so it does open up that window of opportunities for us to have events that we have not previously been allowed to have.”

Ducker says only 501C3′s, non-profits, can apply for these permits.

“The first customer we will probably have is going to be the Petal Chamber of Commerce for the Fourth of July special,” said Ducker. “And then, we will work through the process, and, basically, try to perfect what our permits will look like.”

For those who qualify for a permit application, you can apply at the Petal City Hall located at 119 W 8th Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

