Autopsy shows suspected gunman died from smoke inhalation amid police standoff

“We’re going to die together.” That’s what murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds told an employee at...
"We're going to die together." That's what murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds told an employee at Brothers Food Mart when he walked into the store Wednesday. By that time, police say Reynolds had already shot and killed three people in Biloxi and another in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of killing four people in Biloxi and Gulfport this week died of smoke inhalation from a fire investigators say he set while hiding from police. That news comes from a just completed autopsy on Jeremy Reynolds.

Police say the 32-year-old went on a killing spree Wednesday morning, starting with three people at the Broadway Inn in Biloxi. He then shot and killed a Gulfport city worker before barricading himself inside the Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport.

Authorities caught up with Reynolds at the store, and surrounded the building waiting for him to come out. After a standoff that stretched for hours, officers fired tear gas into the store and went in to get their suspect. That’s when they found Reynolds dead, but with no apparent wounds to easily indicate if he took his own life or how he died.

Investigators suspected smoke inhalation because the small room he was holed up in was scorched and covered in soot from a fire.

Since 2015, Reynolds had been arrested ten times with charges ranging from traffic violations and drug charges to assault and armed robbery.

These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back...
These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back room where murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds was hiding. Employees made it out safely, but Reynolds was later found dead.

