Annual Dixie Electric Charity Golf Tournament raises funds to help feed the hungry

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dixie Electric Power Association hosted its 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Laurel Country Club on Thursday.

Golfers from around the state participated in the event, which was a four-man scramble.

It also helped raise funds to benefit the Glory House and the Junior Auxiliary’s Local Secret Meal Programs for Children.

There were two tee-offs for the 18-hole tournament, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Golfers competed for first, second and third place prizes.

Grant Staples is the director of the Glory House. He said they hand out over a thousand bags of food each month to hungry families in the Pine Belt.

“The money that will be raised will go towards helping feed people in our community,” Staples said.

“Dixie Electric has been great to us through our disaster work and just though support in general for our events and our fundraisers. We’re just so thankful to partner with them at every chance we get.”

The golfers represented 40 companies that were participating in the tournament plus over 30 additional sponsors for the event.

