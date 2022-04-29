Win Stuff
04/29 Ryan’s “Getting Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast

They started moving in yesterday, but today’s clouds thicken noticeably later this afternoon.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another hot and dry day expected across the area, though the humidity, cloud cover, and rain chances will all increase soon. While there’s technically a chance of rain later today, I’d place it at 10% or less for a few hours after lunchtime. So not that big of a deal, and even when chances increase further over the weekend we’ll still only be talking isolated-to-scattered showers. The issue is once this “conditionally disturbed” pattern begins it isn’t in any hurry to leave. That means while today will be cloudy with rising humidity, once the weekend rolls around we’ll see a full week of generally cloudy, potentially rainy days. There’s usually a bit more clarity when it comes to the certainty/timing of active weather, but this pattern doesn’t really lend itself to that.

While we won’t see a front fully pass through the area, we will see several short-waves moving through the upper levels. That’ll keep those clouds and an off chance of rain in place through next weekend, but there’s an equal chance we won’t see anything significant on any given day. Each day’s weather will have a partly sunny to mostly cloudy baseline, but active rainfall will be highly conditional on local heating, prevailing wind direction, and those same two factors in areas around the Pine Belt. A shower could develop elsewhere and drift into our direction, making this upcoming week equally frustrating for meteorologists and residents. All in all though it won’t be too bad. Shouldn’t see any significant rainfall or dangerous weather, but we just won’t be able to shake those shower chances for a while.

