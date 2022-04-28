Thames Elementary School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

HATTIESBURG, MISS - This month’s Golden Apple Award winner is Thames Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten teacher, Ariel Boleware.

On Monday afternoon, WDAM 7 and Thames teachers, students and staff anxiously waited in a classroom to surprise Boleware.

Before Boleware got to the room, Principal Chrisite Moss took some time to explain that Boleware is a credit to her profession.

“We are delighted to have Ms. Bolweare be selected as the Golden Apple Award winner, due to her rapport with our parents, our students, as well as her team members. She is an asset to our campus as well as to the Hattiesburg Public School District,” Moss said.

Assistant teacher, Regina Walker, said Boleware is a phenomenal person with a big heart for kids. Walker said as Boleware’s assistant they both treat the children like family.

“We want to make sure they are good not just as students, but we feel like we see them eight hours a day, we’re just like their parents as well,” Walker explained.

After a few minutes, Boleware opened the door to the classroom, and the entire room yelled ‘Surprise!’

At that moment you got to see firsthand that for Boleware, her students are the most important. She walked right passed the camera crew and her award and went straight for her kids.

When she accepted her award she explained why she has such a strong bond with her students and loves teaching.

“Well, the first step is I don’t miss work. I come here every day to see their smiling faces, because even as adults, sometimes we need the kids more than they need us,” Boleware said.

