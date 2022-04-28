Win Stuff
Summertime arrives this weekend as Heat and Humidity return

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 4/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
This evening will be clear as temperatures fall into the 60s. Overnight Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny as highs top out into the mid 80s. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

Expect more of the same on Saturday as highs top out into the upper 80s. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

A few hit-or-miss t-storms will be possible on Sunday with Partly Cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Next week will be warm and humid as highs top out into the upper 80s to right at 90°.

