Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Second annual Mudbug Festival now underway in the Capital City

By Quentin Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The second annual festival is kicking off, news that some people were waiting for.

The festival is offering things the entire family can enjoy, including more than 20 carnival rides, live music, and, of course, a crawfish boil.

“Being the Mudbug Festival, we got plenty of Mississippi mudbugs,” stated Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson. “In fact, they tell me right now on site we’ve got ten thousand pounds of crawfish ready to cook and ready for us to eat.”

And people wasted no time digging in to enjoy!

“I think last year the grand total was 12,000 pounds of crawfish we cook and that were eaten on sight here,” said Gipson. “We expect to double that this year.”

When it comes to what makes this festival so fun and unique, some say it’s the rides. Others say it’s food and the atmosphere at the fairgrounds.

“It’s great,” said David Kerr. “Weather is perfect, finally. We’re just excited to be out in the world, and I have my fair food and I got my lemonade so you can’t beat it.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the taking of the downtown Ocean Springs iconic rooster named...
JCSD employee terminated following Ocean Springs incident involving iconic rooster, Carl
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County

Latest News

Open Arms opens their third Mississippi location.
Open Arms Healthcare Center opens in Hattiesburg
This marks the third functioning Chick-Fil-A in Hattiesburg.
Forrest General Hospital cuts ribbon on new Chick-Fil-A
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall stays steady for Southern Miss on the mound
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall stays steady for Southern Miss on the mound
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says several trailers, similar to this style, have...
Covington Co. sheriff reminds residents to lock car doors, secure trailers