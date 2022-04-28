Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman, resulting in death of unborn baby

DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.
DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Police in Louisiana arrested and charged a woman after they say she attacked a pregnant woman, which resulted in the death of the unborn child.

Baton Rouge police said they arrested 25-year-old Deshay Carter on Wednesday.

Authorities said Carter assaulted a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside her house April 23.

The woman was taken to the hospital two days later for medical complications where she lost her child.

The victim was four months pregnant, WAFB reported.

Carter was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the taking of the downtown Ocean Springs iconic rooster named...
JCSD employee terminated following Ocean Springs incident involving iconic rooster, Carl
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County
While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg
Javeryion Dixon, 22, was arrested at a residence on Pine Street in Laurel this afternoon.
JCSD: ‘Most Wanted’ suspect captured after allegedly posting ‘laughing’ emoji

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit.
Police: Ohio teen jumps from moving car
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
American killed in Ukraine as Russians regroup
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged assault