Police need help identifying person connected to Hub City auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a person involved in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, the incident happened on Wednesday in the 700 block of Charles Street, and a purse was stolen during the incident.

Not too long after the auto burglary, the victim’s cards were used.

Below is a photo of the person that needs to be identified as a part of the investigation:

If anyone has information concerning the investigation, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

