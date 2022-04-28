Win Stuff
Police need help identifying person connected to Hub City auto burglary

If anyone has information concerning the investigation, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
If anyone has information concerning the investigation, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in identifying a person involved in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, the incident happened on Wednesday in the 700 block of Charles Street, and a purse was stolen during the incident.

Not too long after the auto burglary, the victim’s cards were used.

Below is a photo of the person that needs to be identified as a part of the investigation:


If anyone has information concerning the investigation, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has information concerning the investigation, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

