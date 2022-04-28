Petal School District to host non-licensed job fair

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the success of previous job fairs, the Petal School District is taking its fair to the next level.

The district’s first-ever non-licensed job fair will take place on May 5 at the district’s central office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jobs that do not require a teaching license will be up for hire at the fair, such as bus drivers, teacher’s assistants and more.

“As an employee, but also as a father of students in the district, there’s no other place I’d like to work,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon. “They’re just people that care about others, whether it be students or fellow faculty members and staff members.

“We’re about relationships in the Petal School District. We have high standards, we have high expectations, but also we have a lot of support that we give our employees. We value our employees. So, it’s a wonderful place to work to be a part of.”

The central office can be found at 115 E Central Ave, Petal, MS 39465.

For more information on the fair, call the school district at 601-545-3002 and ask for the human resources department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.