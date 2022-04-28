Petal Primary School to host Kindergarten Information Day on Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - For kids entering their first year of kindergarten, classes can be intimidating and scary. Nervous parents may be wondering if their child will be ready when the big day arrives.

There’s a lot to look forward to and a lot to get ready for as the next school year approaches. Students will be expected to know some of the basics, such as how to hold a pencil and write their first name. Reading goals should be kept simple and entertaining.

Teachers at Petal Primary School are pros at getting kids with different skills and backgrounds on the same page even before they step foot into the classroom.

Packets are being provided, which are filled with fun exercises for parents to use along with their children during the summer months leading up to kindergarten.

Amanda Goff is a teacher at Petal Primary School. She said parents can help prepare their children for school in a variety of ways.

“A lot of the ways that we tell parents to get ready for kindergarten is just to socialize your kids,” said Goff. “Make sure that they have friends that they go play with that are around the same age.”

“It’s also important to learn how to share. Now they don’t necessarily have to be pros at that because that’s also something that we teach,”

“A big part of my job is also to aid the parents in that transition to school. I’m not just focusing on the children, I’m also focused on helping the parent get through the transition,” Goff added.

Officials say a few things every child should know before entering kindergarten include:

Be able to say their first and last names,

Write their first name,

Be able to identify and name basic shapes, such as triangles, squares and circles,

Know how to use scissors, glue, and crayons and

Count to 10

Parents can make learning fun by keeping lessons short and entertaining.

Asking basic questions will also stimulate your child’s curiosity and help with their decision-making skills.

Petal Primary School will host a Kindergarten Information Day on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Packets can be picked up during the event on Saturday or at Petal Primary School located at 60 Herrington Rd, Petal, MS 39465.

For more information go to: www.petalschools.com

