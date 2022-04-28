Win Stuff
Petal Little Caesars to get new mural

Artist Gabby Smith, who recently completed a mural at Duncan Lake in Hattiesburg, said she’s...
Artist Gabby Smith, who recently completed a mural at Duncan Lake in Hattiesburg, said she's thrilled about the new project.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new mural is underway on the north side of Little Caesars in Petal, which is located at 28 Byrd Parkway.

Artist Gabby Smith, who recently completed a mural at Duncan Lake in Hattiesburg, said she’s thrilled about the new project.

Owners of the Little Caesars franchise, Matt and Chelle Langford, reached out to Gabby about painting the mural on the side of their building.

“They reached out to me with the idea for the mural and I originally sent three designs for them to choose from and we ended up merging two of them together to get the final design,” Gabby said.

That final design is being kept a bit of a secret until the unveiling at a later date, but the artist assured it would be bold, colorful and will incorporate elements of pizza along with the Friendly City.

