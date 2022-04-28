Petal High School achieves national and state recognition

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High school has recently received some big news, gaining national and state recognition for education performances.

Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon says the high school is ranked no.1 in the Pine Belt, no. 3 in the state of Mississippi and is in the top 10% nationally.

These rankings are from the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools.

“This is something very special to us, something we want to celebrate because what we are doing is celebrating kids and that’s what we are about,” said Dillon. “And, our teachers do an amazing job of getting the most out of our students and working closely with our parents and families to yield fantastic results. And, in return, our kids go out and do great things and that’s what it is about, how we prepare them for life after high school,”

This achievement is based on performances on state tests, graduation rates and how well the school prepares students for college.

“A lot of it is creating independence,” said Dillon. “What we have to do as the students continue to climb the K-12 ladder is we want to make sure we are creating independence, so that way when they do leave Petal High School to either go to work or the military or college that they are prepared for that next stage of life.”

“They have the independence to make good decisions, to use their time wisely, to make good financial decisions and also how to study and all the things associated with that.”

Dillon says Petal High School is at a 96.3% graduation rate, which is an all-time high.

“Teachers set goals every year we have a PDSA plan that we submit and it’s a guide that we follow,” Dillon said. “We have our own common assessments that we use and we have other measuring sticks from data points that we use. But, our goal every year is to grow because we want to continue to get better and we continue to have consistent success and that’s so important to me, to have that sustain success year in and year out.”

Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg has also been ranked in the top 10 schools in Mississippi, according to U.S. News and World Report.

