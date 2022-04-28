Lumberton residents protest injustice regarding alderman

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton residents gathered at Fifth Avenue Park in support of Travis Thomas, the man who was allegedly threatened by Lumberton Alderman David Kent Crider for riding his four-wheeler down the road.

“He told me he was an alderman of the district and told me if I moved, he would pull his weapon on me,” said Thomas. “At that moment, I feared for my safety, so I tried to get away from him.”

Thomas claims that he had recently finished work on the vehicle and was testing it to see if it ran properly.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, David Kent Crider, 66, was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with one count of simple assault by threat and one count of disturbing the peace.

Lumberton residents feel Crider was let off too easily, and are demanding more of a punishment to be issued.

“Justice needs to be done,” said Thomas. “I want to stop this for future incidents that occur daily in my area,”

Chants of “What do we want?! Justice! When do we want it? Now,” rang through the park as the Lumberton residents agreed that it was time to take a stand.

Multiple human rights activists, residents and city officials gathered at the park to show their support for Thomas and offer their advice on getting what they want to be accomplished.

“They elected us to be the problem-solvers, not those that create problems,” said Lumberton Ward Four Alderman Bobby Smith. “I think that we have to sometimes be the bigger person, or the adult in the room, and not feel as though we have been put upon.”

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office says Crider bonded out the same day he was arrested.

He is expected to have his initial appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.