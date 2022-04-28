Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

A little warmer tomorrow with hot and humid weather this weekend

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/27
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be clear as temperatures fall into the 60s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow and Friday will be mostly sunny as highs top out into the low to mid 80s.

Expect more of the same on Saturday as highs top out into the upper 80s.

A few stray showers will be possible on Sunday with Partly Cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Next week will be hot and humid as highs top out into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
Patricia Corley
Hattiesburg woman found safe
Norman Andrew Whiddon Jr., 42, Purvis, was sentenced formally to life in prison Tuesday, which,...
Purvis man sentenced to life in prison
She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black tank top, a brown jacket, and sandals.
Missing teen reported in Forrest County

Latest News

Patrick Weather 4/27
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/27
On my way to work at 5:20 a.m. in Waynesboro.
Busy early morning sky in Pine Belt Wednesday
04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast