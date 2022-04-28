3 Laurel tennis players heading to state championship

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three laurel high school tennis players are heading to Oxford for the state tennis championship.

Micah Hill, Neveah Gressett and Jaythan Comegys are all excited to be attending the championship.

Hill is a defending champion. Last year, she brought home the title for the 5A girls’ singles tennis championship.

Now, she’s looking for another.

“It wouldn’t just be significant for me, but it’d be significant by being the first black girl from Laurel HighSchool to win it not only one time but back-to-back history,” said Hill. “That’ll be crazy and amazing.”

Comegys and Gressett are a team. They play together in the mixed double matches. They say they are not worried about the competition.

“I know we got it, I’m not really anxious or anything,” said Comegys. “I think we can beat anyone who is up there. If they are across the net, they are the enemy, and we can win.”

The players are set to start their tennis matches tomorrow on Thursday morning.

