JCSD: ‘Most Wanted’ suspect captured after allegedly posting ‘laughing’ emoji

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect on the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s “Most Wanted” list was taken into custody after allegedly reacting with a “laughing” emoji on the JCSD’s Facebook page.

According to the JCSD, Javeryion Dixon, 22, was arrested at a home on Pine Street in Laurel on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said Dixon attempted to flee on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.

Dixon was wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge in relation to an accessory after the fact-murder charge.

He was captured just one day after being reported on WDAM 7 as wanted by the JCSD.

The sheriff’s department said tips from the public led to Dixon’s location.

“Javeryion Dixon,” or someone with the same Facebook user name, allegedly took to the JCSD Facebook post on his wanted status with a “laughing” emoji on Wednesday.

A Facebook user with the same name as one of the most wanted suspects reacted to the post. (Jones County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page)

The suspect was captured just over 24 hours later.

He will face Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson on the bench warrant issued for failure to appear.

“Don’t underestimate our diligence in tracking down ‘Most Wanted’ subjects,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “While it may have been funny to Mr. Dixon yesterday that he was wanted, he’s not laughing now.”

