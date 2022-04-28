Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department seeking individuals on most-wanted list

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking four individuals on its most-wanted list.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking four individuals on its most wanted list.

Javeryion Dixon, Lane Hamil, Shinonni Horne and Justin Perry are all wanted on separate bench warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge on unrelated charges.

According to JCSD, these are the charges in which each individual is wanted:

  • Dixon: Failure to appear in relation to an accessory after the fact- murder charge
  • Hamil: Failure to appear in relation to an accessory after the fact- grand larceny charge
  • Horne: Failure to appear in relation to a false-pretense charge
  • Perry: Failure to appear in relation to a grand larceny charge

“We don’t play when it comes to, you know, making sure that those orders are enforced by the courts,” said Lance Chancellor with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “That’s part of our legal justice system that’s established and that we operate under. When you get noted as a most wanted person on our website, you’re wanted for a reason.”

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you’re asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147, or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

