JCSD employee terminated following Ocean Springs incident involving iconic rooster, Carl

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County Juvenile Detention Center corrections officer’s employment was terminated after her post-arrest citation on an animal cruelty charge emanating out of Ocean Springs, Miss.

On Thursday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the taking of the downtown Ocean Springs iconic rooster, named Carl, on Sunday, April 24.

The rooster was later found deceased in Biloxi, Miss.

Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)

“We expect those individuals employed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to perform their duties and live their lives in a professional and honorable manner,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The criminal charges against Ms. Shaffer by the Ocean Springs Police Department are serious, and we do not tolerate or condone this behavior. Her employment termination is immediate.”

Shaffer was interviewed by Ocean Springs Police Department investigators in Laurel earlier Thursday followed by her being issued a post-arrest citation.

