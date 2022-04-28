Win Stuff
Hub City man arrested for auto burglary in ongoing investigation

Maye, 27, of Hattiesburg, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to the...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested as a part of an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Johnny Maye, 27, was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident that happened overnight Sunday, April 24, into Monday, April 25, in the 1300 block of West Pine Street.

Maye has been charged with one count of auto burglary and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Moore says additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

