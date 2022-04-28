Hub City man arrested for auto burglary in ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested as a part of an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Johnny Maye, 27, was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident that happened overnight Sunday, April 24, into Monday, April 25, in the 1300 block of West Pine Street.

Maye has been charged with one count of auto burglary and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Moore says additional charges are pending.

