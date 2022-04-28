HPD: Man arrested in ongoing commercial burglary investigation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man was arrested and charged in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Jared Andrus, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary in connection to a recent incident on Wednesday.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing into other commercial burglaries.

New information will be released when additional charges are added.

Andrus was booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

