HPD: Man arrested in ongoing commercial burglary investigation

Jared Andrus, 30, of Lamar County.
Jared Andrus, 30, of Lamar County.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man was arrested and charged in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Jared Andrus, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary in connection to a recent incident on Wednesday.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing into other commercial burglaries.

New information will be released when additional charges are added.

Andrus was booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

