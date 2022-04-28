Covington schools working on new strategic plan

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County school administrators are working on a new long-range strategic plan for that school district, and they’d like your help putting it together.

It’s been several years since the CCSD updated its strategic plan, and school superintendent Babette Duty says it’s time to develop a new one.

“It’s part of compliance with accreditation of school districts,” said Duty. “School districts are required to have a current strategic plan that they’re operating from, but all successful organizations think strategically and plan strategically, long term, with a really comprehensive look at their resources and their areas of challenge and that’s what we’re doing, that’s what we’re embarking on.”

The Covington County School Board started the planning process Tuesday night by hiring Impact Education Group, which is a consulting company that will guide the district through the process.

Duty is hoping many Covington County residents will help by taking part in a planning survey that will be available soon.

A group of community stakeholders will then meet to develop recommendations.

“At the end of it, you truly have a printed document, that you can share out, that’s tangible, you can flip through and see what the goals are,” said Duty.

“This is huge, I’m excited about it, to have the Board and the community and myself all working on the same task is going to be a big game-changer for our district.”

Duty says the process could take from three to six months to complete.

She says it was pushed back two years because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.