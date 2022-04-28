Carey takes opener at SSAC softball tourney

DECATUR, Ala. (WDAM) - The sixth-ranked William Carey College softball team opened play in the 2022 Southern States Athletic Conference Championship defeating Blue Mountain College 7-0, Thursday afternoon at the Wilson Morgan Softball Complex.

The Lady Crusaders (43-7) scored three of their first four runs on sacrifice flies by Aleigha Walden, Mary Grace Turner and Maranda Busby and a RBI groundout by Alex Davis to take a 4-0 lead after four innings of play.

WCU would put Blue Mountain (16-29) away in the fifth inning on a two-run double by Dee Dee West and a Susie LeBert double to right-center field.

LaBert and Walden each had two of the Lady Crusaders’ eight hits.

Haley Nations picked up the pitching win, going five innings and allowing just two hits while striking out seven.

Next up: Middle Georgia University at noon Friday at the Wilson Morgan Softball Complex.

