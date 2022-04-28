Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing Family Dollar under the Arkansas Deceptive...
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing Family Dollar under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act.(Family Dollar via MGN)
By KAIT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new lawsuit Thursday against Family Dollar over practices that allegedly put customers in danger.

In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell products to Arkansas consumers that were potentially hazardous or contaminated.

Many of the allegations concern Family Dollar’s distribution center in West Memphis, which was temporarily shut down this year after repeated violations discovered by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over the conditions in the center, which included living and dead rodents, along with rodent waste, and dead birds and bird droppings, which they said could have contaminated the products.

The warning led to over 400 stores closing in six states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Rutledge is suing the company under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act (ADTPA), claiming Family Dollar was still making a profit when the West Memphis facility failed to notice the inspections.

“In many rural communities in Arkansas, families rely on discount stores like Family Dollar for essential products such as food, medicine, or pet food,” Rutledge said. “Family Dollar has had knowledge of this dangerous and massive rodent infestation for over two years, yet they continued to sell and profit from potentially contaminated goods.”

Rutledge is asking for several penalties against Family Dollar, including $10,000 fines for each violation of the ADTPA and a possible suspension of the company’s business license to operate in Arkansas.

There have already been multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar over its practices, including one in Virginia where the company is headquartered.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
Patricia Corley
Hattiesburg woman found safe
She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black tank top, a brown jacket, and sandals.
Missing teen reported in Forrest County

Latest News

Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg
Photo, R to L: Rachel Johnson and Robert “Kyle” Hatley
Jefferson Davis Co. fugitive arrested in Panola Co.
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County