Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said Thursday.

The Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been canceled for Valery Molina.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina. Snellville police posted to Facebook that she was safe soon after the alert went out.

Anyone with additional information can contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the taking of the downtown Ocean Springs iconic rooster named...
JCSD employee terminated following Ocean Springs incident involving iconic rooster, Carl
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County
While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg
Javeryion Dixon, 22, was arrested at a residence on Pine Street in Laurel this afternoon.
JCSD: ‘Most Wanted’ suspect captured after allegedly posting ‘laughing’ emoji

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit.
Police: Ohio teen jumps from moving car
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
American killed in Ukraine as Russians regroup
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged assault